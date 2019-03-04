Tamron Hall Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child

The former 'Today' show host shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Tamron Hall on Monday took to Instagram to share that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her spouse.

"When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!" she captioned her video post. In the clip, the expectant mom is seen dancing to the viral hit "Baby Shark" in a white dress that hugs her baby bump.

"I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!" Hall, 48, added in a follow-up post. "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!"

She continued, "We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

Not long before making her baby announcement, Hall shared the premiere date for her upcoming eponymous daytime talk show. "When one door closes… (say it with me) another one opens!" she wrote on Instagram. "@disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie!"

It was revealed in August that Hall had a series in the works with ABC. Hall — who co-hosted the Today show from 2007 until her departure in 2017 — had a daytime talk show in the works with Harvey Weinstein and his production company, but the project fell through after the disgraced Hollywood figure was accused of sexual misconduct by a myriad of women in October 2017.

See Hall's baby announcement below.