Tang Media Partners Pacts With China's Tencent on Major Hollywood Film Acquisition Fund

TMP, Tencent and real estate giant China Everbright will work together to acquire 10-20 movies per year for distribution in China.

Tang Media Partners, the parent company of growing mini studio Global Road Entertainment, unveiled a series of major growth initiatives in Hong Kong on Monday.

The company, headed by former investment banker Donald Tang, revealed that it has established a consortium with Chinese internet giant Tencent and real estate firm China Everbright to acquire 10-20 Hollywood films per year for distribution in China. TMP will manage the consortium's daily operations. The initiative was described as "a key building block for TMP's China distribution business."

TMP also revealed a new strategic partnership with Indian media conglomerate Reliance Entertainment. The two companies have established a joint venture dedicated to the export of Indian films in China, and Chinese films in India. The partners said they also will work together on the development of India-China co-productions.

Over the past two years, Indian filmmaking has become a force at the Chinese box office, with titles such as Amir Kahn's Dangal ($193 million in China in 2017) and Secret Superstar ($118 million, 2018) performing on equal footing with Hollywood tentpoles.

TMP's third announcement of the day was a plan to co-finance and produce a high-profile Chinese TV series with Tencent's Penguin Pictures production arm. The show, Dian Dao Wei Zhi, is an adaptation of a work by popular Chinese online novelist Meng Ru Shen. Tencent Video, the internet conglomerate's local answer to Netflix, has already acquired the digital rights to the show. TMP described the production and licensing deals as representing a milestone towards its ambition "to become a major player across the entire Chinese television ecosystem."

Founded in 2015, TMP is gearing up as an ambitious producer and distributor of global film and television content, with an emphasis on bridging the U.S. and Chinese creative industries and markets. Rob Friedman, CEO of company's flagship entertainment division, Global Road, announced at the Berlin International Film Festival in February that the studio had amassed a $1 billion war chest to spend on film production over the coming three years.

TMP made its first major splash in mid-2016 when it bought a majority stake in Stuart Ford's foreign sales, financing and production outfit IM Global, while simultaneously launching a TV production fund with the company's then newly hatched IM Global Television unit (the two transactions were estimated to be worth a combined $200 million). The scope of Tang's ambitions became clearer in August when he completed a long-rumored takeover of North American distributor Open Road, integrating the two entities as Global Road Entertainment.

While headquartered in Los Angeles, TMP has locally incorporated affiliate offices in Shanghai and Beijing, where some of its biggest backers are based. The company's strategic investors include Tencent, China Everbright, Li Ruigang's China Media Capital, Sequoia Capital's Neil Shen, Chinese studio Huayi Brothers Media and India's Reliance Entertainment.

Global Road is expected to begin announcing some of its first original film projects during the Cannes Film Festival in May. The company also is developing a slate of Chinese-language movies.