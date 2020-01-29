The Tangled Web of Oscar Nominees: How 20 Stars Are Connected (Chart)

These 19 lead and supporting actors and actresses have much more in common than just their latest nominations as The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at all the ways they've crossed paths in the past.

Nineteen Oscar nominees, a myriad number of ways they’ve been seen together — other than on the red carpet and hobnobbing at awards shows.

For instance, supporting actress nominee Laura Dern portrayed a divorce lawyer supporting her client Scarlett Johansson in her divorce from Adam Driver in Marriage Story. But Dern and Driver also played opposite each other in a galaxy far, far away, as Vice Admiral Holdo and the tormented Kylo Ren, respectively, in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But the webs don’t taper out there. Johansson will be in the upcoming Marvel stand-alone film Black Widow with Florence Pugh, who also played Laura Dern’s daughter, Amy March, in Little Women.

Linking co-stars in this year’s Oscar-nominated films like Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is easy enough, but one may also recall that Pacino was in the HBO television movie You Don’t Know Jack with Driver and Dick Tracy with supporting actress nominee Kathy Bates.

And those are only a couple of the rabbit holes THR scurried down to craft this season’s map of connections between acting nominees. Trace the lines to see the bubbles of projects that tie each of the actors together, from films this year to 33 years ago.

Click the image below to see a larger version.

