Tara DeVeaux Named Chief Marketing Officer of Wild Card, 3AM

The marketing veteran joins the agency from BBDO New York.

Marketing veteran Tara DeVeaux has joined entertainment marketing agency Wild Card, and sister company 3AM, as the new Chief Marketing Officer.

DeVeaux joins Wild Card from BBDO New York, where she most recently served as CMO and worked with entertainment brands like HBO.

“Tara is that rare marketer who understands the worlds we play in,” said Alison Temple, managing Partner of 3AM, a joint venture with Ridley Scott’s RSA Films. “Her extensive experience with both CPG and entertainment brands will enable us to offer bigger, better and more strategic partnerships to our entertainment IP clients. We’re thrilled to have her with us.”

Wild Card has worked on campagins for recent theatrical release Ready Player One, Deadpool 2 and The Incredibles 2, and upcoming features Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.