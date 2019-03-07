Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms to Star in 'Coffee & Kareem' for Netflix

The story centers on a Detroit cop and his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, who team up to take down the city's most ruthless criminal.

Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in the Netflix action comedy Coffee & Kareem.

Michael Dowse, who directed on Fox's upcoming Uber action-comedy Stuber, will direct for the streamer from a 2014 Black List script by Shane McCarthy.

Helms will also produce the project with Mike Falbo via their Pacific Electric Pictures Co. banner (Corporate Animals, The Clapper). Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, and Don Foss will exec produce.

Henson, who is currently in theaters with What Men Want, is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Helms is repped by UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose. Dowse is represented by UTA and Fourth Wall.