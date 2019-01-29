Taraji P Henson Marked as a "Legend" at 'What Men Want' Premiere

“Taraji P Henson. Period. End of story,” was director Adam Shankman’s direct answer for why he wanted to helm the film.

Stars Taraji P Henson, Tracy Morgan and Max Greenfield all walked the red carpet at the What Men Want premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood on Monday night, where Henson had cast, crew and fans buzzing all night with her comedic performance.

The film is a take on the 2000 Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want, with Henson taking on the starring role of a woman who suddenly finds herself able to hear the inner voices of the men around her.

It was an emotionally overwhelming day for Henson, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that morning and she told reporters what that moment meant to her and her family.

“For me, it was just important that my grandmother was there, she’s 94, and my son, my mom. They watched this. They saw me as a kid with these dreams and to bring them here and see that star like I’m etched in history. Little girls forever can walk down that street and dream because of me. Representation is very important across the board.”

Super-producer Will Packer was the creative force that pushed this film to the big screen and he told THR why he felt he had to make this movie with his good friend Henson.

“I felt like if you’re going to do a version of this movie... you do it with somebody like Taraji," Packer said. "You do it very differently then its been done in the past...She is funny as hell in real life and I also knew that she was dying to do a comedy so that’s really the elements that came together.”

Josh Brener, who plays Henson’s assistant in the movie, told THR about working with the actress. “Taraji’s a legend...there is no censor. There’s no 'do I look silly,'" he said. "She is fully committed...We spent a day in a Porsche together with Taraji and I just whipping around corners and in between takes telling people that she needs to be given the Porsche and I agree with her. The Porsche sort of doesn’t make sense without Taraji in it.”

What Men Want hits theaters Feb. 8.