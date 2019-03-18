Taron Egerton Shares 'Rocketman' Footage With Help From Elton John

The first 20 minutes of the film was screened at The Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood, where John made his American debut nearly 50 years ago.

Taron Egerton took to the stage at the Troubadour nightclub on Monday night to share the first public footage from the Elton John Biopic Rocketman, nearly five decades after John made his American debut at the iconic West Hollywood venue.

John wasn't in attendance, but sent a message via video: "Sit back and enjoy." His husband, David Furnish, who is a producer on Rocketman, instead had hosting duties, introducing Egerton and supporting cast members Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell.

Egerton stars as the famed singer-songwriter in the film, which charts John's days at the Royal Academy of Music to his rise on the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom.

Rocketman is helmed by Dexter Fletcher, who is an uncredited director on Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nearing the end of its global box office run with nearly $900 million in worldwide ticket sales. (Fletcher was brought in by Fox to work on Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired in the midst of production.)

Egerton read a note from Fletcher, who had to fly back to London to finish Rocketman. "Hello Troubadour. This is a very special day. It started it all, a real homecoming," Fletcher said.

For his part, Egerton — who does some of the singing in the film — quipped that "i may have peaked." On a more serious note, he added, "we poured everything into it and it's all we've got."

Paramount opens Rocketman on May 31. Others in attendance at Monday night's event included Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos and actor Patrick Stewart.