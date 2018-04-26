Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx Preview 'Robin Hood' Movie: "We Ain't Got No Tights On"

The stars touted the new Lionsgate adaptation of the story for exhibitors in Las Vegas.

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx previewed the first trailer for their new Robin Hood movie during Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation.

The duo walked onstage to Foxx's "Gold Digger," with the singer-actor warning the audience: "We ain’t got no tights on. This is grown man business now."

The first trailer sees Egerton's Robin Hood fighting off hordes of bad guys with a bow and arrow, and inspiring commoners to rise up.

“You are a crusader and now you have to be a warrior,” explains Foxx’s Friar John in the spot, where he is seen training Robin Hood.

Along with Robin Hood, Lionsgate previewed this summer's Shaq-Kyrie Irving comedy Uncle Drew, with star Lil Rel Howery on hand to emcee the studio's presentation.

"I have never seen so many studio execs about to fight. I have never seen so many white men in suits about to fight like they are in the Beat It music video," he joked of the convention.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon promoted their comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, while Paul Feig, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick were present for their thriller, A Simple Favor.

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, stars of the Sundance drama Blindspotting, performed a spoken-word poem about the police violence in Oakland, California, where their movie is set.

Lionsgate also showed trailers for the Shawn Levy-produced sci-fi thriller Kin, theme park-set horror tale Hell Fest and Gerard Butler submarine actioner Hunt Killer.