MIPTV: Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall Join Berlin-Set Drama 'Shadowplay'

The post-WWII thriller from 'The Bridge' creator Mans Marlind will also star Logan Marshall-Green.

Taylor Kitsch, Logan Marshall-Green and Michael C. Hall will star in Shadowplay, a new Prague-set historical thriller from StudioCanal's Tandem Productions and Bron Studios, in co-production with Germany's ZDF.

The new thriller comes from The Bridge and Midnight Sun creator Mans Marlind, and is set up as a 16-episode story told over two seasons.

The American stars will be joined by a bevy of European talent including SAG-nominated Homeland star Sebastian Koch, alongside German actresses Nina Hoss (A Most Wanted Man) and Mala Emde (Brecht).

British star Tuppence Middleton (War and Peace, Downton Abbey) is also on board.

The story follows Kitsch's cop, who arrives in post-WWII Berlin to help set up a police force. Marshall-Green is a Nazi hunter in the aftermath of the War, while pieces of the coming Cold War are also being put in place.

“For me as a writer, Berlin in 1946, a lawless city with no order, is the ultimate arena to tell a story of strong but broken people trying to mend. To seek peace where there is still war. To find trust where there is no loyalty. To find love, because that is all,” said Marlind.

The first series will be produced by Britannia's Rick McCallum. Marlind will co-direct with Bjorn Stein, as well as executive produce alongside Tandem head Rola Bauer (Pillars of the Earth), Jonas Bauer (Spotless), Tim Halkin (World Without End), Jim Gillespie (I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault and David Davoli (Tully, Leave No Trace).

The Same Sky's Wolfgang Feindt and The Bridge's Frank Seyberth are on board to executive producer for ZDF.

The first eight-episode arc begins shooting later this month to air in 2010. StudioCanal TV will handle international sales.