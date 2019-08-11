Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift Discusses Gender Inequality During Icon Award Acceptance Speech

The singer accepted the inaugural Icon Award at Sunday's ceremony.

Taylor Swift spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the first-ever Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

Professional soccer player Alex Morgan presented the award to Swift. After listing off some of Swift's accomplishments as a singer, she said that she uses "her platform to be a role model for positive change. To break barriers. To stand up for gender equality, including equal pay for men and women."

Before Swift took the stage to accept the award, clips of Swift performing during the Reputation Stadium Tour and brief interviews with Hayley Kiyoko, Ed Sheeran, Haim, Troye Sivan, Wiz Khalifa and Jameela Jamil praising Swift for her work on and off stage played.

"First I want to talk about Alex Morgan. The fact that she's here presenting this to me is such an honor and not only winning the World Cup with her amazing teammates, right?" began Swift during her acceptance speech. "While they were winning the World Cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality. Gender pay gap. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn't over yet. It's not resolved."

Morgan, along with the U.S. Women's National Soccer team, have made headlines in the fight for equal pay following their historic World Cup win in July.

She then encouraged viewers to "get online" and discuss gender inequality. "Let people know how you feel about it because what happened to them is unfair. It's happening everywhere and they are heroes and icons for standing up," Swift continued.

The singer next shouted out the person responsible for decorating her surfboard award with her three cats, which she called the "itty-bitty pretty kitty committee." She added, "Aesthetically speaking, this may be my favorite award."

Swift also took a minute to address her fans. "I love loving you. You are just the most amazing, generous people. Thank you for giving me the life that I have," she said. "Every single minute of every single day I know that you're the reason that I have the life I have and that I get to do what I love doing."

She concluded the acceptance speech by sharing some advice with her teenage fans. "I think one thing that I wish I would've known as a teen is that mistakes are inevitable," she said. "I think that, you know, sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make any mistakes but it's normal to make mistakes and I just want you to know that if you're out there and you're being really hard on yourself right now for something that's happened or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it's normal. That's what's going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We're all gonna have a few scratches on us."

"We live in a crazy world and we're living in an insane time," she said. "Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself."

Swift then teased that she will release the title track off of her upcoming album Lover on Friday, Aug. 16. The album will be released on the following Friday.

Swift, who has sold more than 50 million albums, was honored for her success as a pop culture icon. In addition to selling out stadiums globally and creating chart-topping hits, she has often used her platform to incite change.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards took place at Hermosa Beach, California. Lucy Hale and David Dobrik co-hosted the awards show.