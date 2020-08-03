Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Most Billboard Hot 100 Hits Among Women, Thanks to 'Folklore'

Now with 113, she passes Nicki Minaj's 110.

Taylor Swift has broken the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a woman in the chart's 62-year history. Now with 113, as of the chart dated Aug. 8, she passes Nicki Minaj's 110.

Swift's "Cardigan" launches at No. 1 on the Hot 100 as all 16 songs on the standard edition of parent album Folklore debut on the chart, lifting her total from 97 to 113 career charted titles.

Here's an updated look at the women with the most Hot 100 appearances, dating to the chart's Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women

113, Taylor Swift

110, Nicki Minaj

73, Aretha Franklin

65, Beyoncé

62, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

53, Connie Francis

52, Ariana Grande

49, Miley Cyrus

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

41, Mary J. Blige

41, Janet Jackson

41, Barbra Streisand

Minaj had held the mark for the most Hot 100 entries among women all to herself since April 1, 2017, when she passed Franklin's 73. (The two had been tied the two weeks previous.) Before that, Franklin boasted the record for nearly 40 years, starting June 18, 1977, when "Break It to Me Gently" debuted as her 54th entry, pushing her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis.

Swift has scored the fourth-most Hot 100 entries among all acts, while Minaj now ranks sixth. The leaders overall: Drake (224); Glee Cast (207); Lil Wayne (169); Swift (113); Future (111); and Minaj (110).

Now with 28 Hot 100 top 10s, as she adds three ("Cardigan," at No. 1; "The 1," at No. 4; and "Exile," featuring Bon Iver, at No. 6), Swift ties for the third-most top 10s among women and the sixth-most overall. The acts with the most top 10s: Drake (40); Madonna (38); The Beatles (34); Rihanna (31); Michael Jackson (30); Mariah Carey and Swift (28 each).

Plus, Swift collects 10 new top 40 Hot 100 hits, extending her record among women to 73. She remains in fourth place overall, after Drake (113), Lil Wayne (83) and Elvis Presley (81).

All charts dated Aug. 8 will update tomorrow (Aug. 4) on Billboard.com.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.