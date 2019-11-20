Grammy Nomination Snubs: Taylor Swift Left Out of Album, Record of the Year Categories

The superstar singer-songwriter landed a song of the year nomination for "Lover," but only earned two other nods, in pop categories.

Taylor Swift may have been "the first woman to win album of the year...twice" but she won't get a chance to add another album of the year Grammy to her collection this year.

The superstar singer-songwriter wasn't nominated for album or record of the year for the 2020 Grammy Awards for her latest release, Lover. (Swift submitted "You Need to Calm Down" for record of the year honors.)

She did, however, land a song of the year nomination for Lover's title track. Both Swift and Ariana Grande submitted different singles for record and song of the year honors, presumably in a bid to earn nominations in both categories. (Grande, who landed a total of five nominations, didn't get a song of the year nod but her "7 Rings" is up for record of the year, and her Thank U, Next is up for album of the year.)

Beyond that, though, Swift's only other two nominations were in the pop categories. She's up for best pop vocal album for Lover and best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down." Additionally, her producer, Jack Antonoff is nominated for producer of the year, nonclassical for his work on Lover and three other albums.

Once a Grammy favorite, Swift only earned one nomination for her previous album reputation when it was eligible last year.

K-pop superstars BTS, who presented during the 2019 Grammy awards ceremony, where they were nominated for best recording package, were completely shut out, not landing a single nomination.

Additionally, Beyoncé's Homecoming: The Live Album, which was considered a frontrunner for album of the year and other categories, wasn't nominated. The Homecoming concert film, which is streaming on Netflix, did land a nomination for best music film. Beyoncé's three other nominations came for her Lion King album "The Gift" and her song for the Disney film, "Spirit."

Maren Morris, who was considered a frontrunner for album of the year honors, only landed one nod, for best country duo/group performance.

Ed Sheeran's lack of love from the Recording Academy continued this morning with his latest release No. 6 Collaborations Project only earning one nod, for best pop vocal album, where he'll compete against Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Additionally, Bruce Springsteen, who was eligible for album of the year for his latest release, Western Stars, didn't earn any nominations this year. Halsey, similarly, was also shut out by the Recording Academy this year as was onetime Grammy fave Sam Smith, whose "Dancing With a Stranger" collaboration with Normani failed to earn any nominations.

And fans may have been excited for the Jonas Brothers' reunion but Grammy voters seemingly weren't, only honoring the group's return with a best pop duo/group performance nod for "Sucker."

The soundtrack for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Star Is Born was finally eligible for the Grammys this year (it was released after the cutoff date for the 2019 ceremony but lead single "Shallow" had a strong showing last year, when it was eligible), but works from the album only earned three nominations and only a song of the year nod (for "Always Remember Us This Way") in the big four categories.

Though Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita was seen as a record of the year contender, the track only earned one nomination, for best pop duo/group performance.

Lewis Capaldi, who was considered a frontrunner for a number of top honors, only earned one nomination, for song of the year.