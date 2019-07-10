Taylor Swift Calls Out "Lying, Dirty, Dirty Cheats of the World" at Amazon Prime Day Concert

The performer reworked some lines to her song "Shake It Off" for the performance, a move that social-media users took to refer to her spat with Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift dominated social media as she ruled the Amazon Prime Day Concert on Wednesday night, with a set loaded with classics, new stuff and some choice words.

During a performance that featured Lover songs "ME!" and her first live outing of "You Need to Calm Down," it was some reworked lines inserted into the final number, "Shake It Off," that had Twitter buzzing.

In video circulating the web, Swift can be seen telling the audience, "Just think, while you've been getting down and out about the lying, dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this, sick beat," before launching back into "Shake It Off."

This, just after her very public spat with Scooter Braun after the manager and entrepreneur acquired Big Machine Label Group along with Swift's catalog. Though she didn't name names, Swifties are drawing their own conclusion.

The #PrimeDayConcert hashtag trended as Swift ran through a set that also included "Blank Space," "Welcome To New York," "Delicate" and more.

Also on the night, Swift invited an array of powerful women from the worlds of music, entertainment and activism to join her on the stage, including Dua Lipa, Becky G, Jane Lynch and Tyler Oakley. See videos below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.