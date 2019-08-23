Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump, Plans to Get More Involved in 2020 Election

"We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy," the singer said of the president.

Taylor Swift spoke on Donald Trump’s presidency, her political awakening and the pressures of being in the public eye in an interview this week with the Guardian.

The 29-year-old singer, who just debuted her seventh album, Lover, described the current political landscape in an excerpt from the interview, saying "all the dirtiest tricks in the book were used and it worked."

On Trump specifically, the Pennsylvania-born artist said his presidency and administration are "gaslighting the American public into being like, 'If you hate the president, you hate America.'"

"We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy," she added.

Swift caught heat for not endorsing a political candidate in the 2016 election. The singer has since opened up about political and social beliefs, from spiking voter registration after endorsing two Democratic candidates via an Instagram post in 2018 to her pro-LGBTQ anthem "You Need to Calm Down" that debuted this summer.

Swift said that following personal issues in 2016, including her mother’s battle with cancer and a controversial and high-profile clash with rapper Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian-West, she needed to hide from the public eye. "I was just trying to protect my mental health — not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote. I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break."

The singer now admits feeling "remorseful for not saying anything" and confirmed to the Guardian that if she had endorsed a candidate during the election, it would have been Hillary Clinton. She also shared that she’s "obviously pro-choice" and "can’t believe this is happening" in terms of Tennessee lawmakers voting to impose a restrictive abortion ban.

Swift pledged to "do everything I can for 2020."