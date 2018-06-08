Taylor Swift Celebrates Manchester's "Incredible Resilience" During Tour

"You’ve shown that you’re never gonna let anyone forget about those victims," the singer said in her tribute to the city Friday night, during her first U.K. Reputation Tour stop.

It was a tour stop that Taylor Swift probably won't ever forget. On Friday night, during her first U.K. Reputation Tour stop, Swift paid tribute to the resilient city of Manchester, following last year's bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert.

"You’ve shown that you’re never gonna let anyone forget about those victims. And you’ve shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and to keep the excitement. I just wanted to say Manchester: It is such an honor to play for you tonight," Swift stated, while strumming her guitar in between her hits.

Interrupting her concerts for motivational speeches has proven to be a common theme for Swift this time around. The "Delicate" singer paused last weekend during her Chicago stop for a pro-LGBTQ+ speech in honor of Pride Month, telling her tens of thousands of fans: "This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify."

Per usual, Swift's tour is off to a massive start, bringing in $54 million in its first five tour dates alone. Swift will return to the States on June 30 and travel across the country through October, before heading Down Under for her Australian dates.

Listen to a clip of Swift's Manchester comments below.

