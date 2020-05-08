Taylor Swift 'City of Lover Concert' Special Set for ABC Broadcast

The network announced Friday that a brand-new concert special from Swift will air Sunday, May 17, immediately following the season finale of 'American Idol.'

Taylor Swift may of had to cancel all of her 2020 live appearances and performances amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the singer from entertaining audiences with an ABC concert special.

ABC announced Friday that a brand-new concert special from Swift called Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, will air Sunday, May 17, immediately following the season finale of American Idol. The special will be made available the following day on demand, on Hulu and Disney+.

The concert was filmed last Sept. during an intimate show Swift held at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France. The musical event, in which she performed songs off her seventh studio album Lover, will give fans access to behind-the-scenes moments with the grammy-winning singer.

"While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC," said Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

The show marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift's Lover Fest tour was expected to kick off this summer with just two stops in NFL stadiums. The singer's two events were titled Lover Fest East (set to take place in Foxborough, Mass.) and Lover Fest West (in Los Angeles). Swift's L.A. festival would have taken place at SoFi Stadium — set to be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams — making Swift the first artist to perform a concert at the new L.A. stadium.

The singer's Lover fest shows will be rescheduled for next year.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air on ABC on May 17 at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET.