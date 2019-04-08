Taylor Swift Donates $113,000 to Tennessee Equality Project to Fight Anti-LGBTQ Bills

The organization has been actively fighting a series of bills in the state, including one that permits adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples based on religious beliefs

Taylor Swift has taken another political stand, this time advocating for LGBTQ residents in Tennessee.

The songstress on Monday donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBTQ advocacy group. The organization has been actively fighting a series of bills in the state, including one that permits adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples based on religious beliefs. Another added bathrooms and locker rooms to a list of public places where someone can be charged with indecent exposure.

Many believe this "bathroom bill," passed Monday in the House of Representatives, will lead to transgender discrimination. A third of the six bills will make it the state's policy to defend marriage as being between one man and one woman.

