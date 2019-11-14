Taylor Swift Fans Launch Online Petition Against Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta

After the singer blasted the men for refusing to let her sing her catalog of songs at the American Music Awards, a Change.org petition has garnered 35,000 signatures in support of Swift.

Swifties always move swiftly — and en masse — when their hero is in trouble.

Just hours after Taylor Swift took to social media to put Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta on blast for supposedly not allowing her access to her older music for an upcoming American Music Awards performance and a Netflix special, tens of thousands of fans have rallied in her support.

A Change.org petition started by fan Jade Rossi has gathered upwards of 35,000 signatures in the past three hours, calling on Braun, Borchetta and investment firm The Carlyle Group to stop holding Swift’s art hostage.

In the petition, Rossi calls out sexism, the misuse of power and hints at “blackmail”.

"They refuse to let Taylor perform or use her music – the music she wrote – under any circumstances unless she gives up the right to re-record her old albums as well as stop using their names, which is gross and almost blackmail," Rossi writes.

"Not allowing Taylor Swift to use her music in any projects is manipulative and power hungry, all over music she wrote,” the statement continues. “Letting them get away with this will continue the disgusting sexism of the music industry as well manipulation of smaller/upcoming artists who just want to create art."

The appeal is one the fastest-growing petitions on the platform this month, says Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns, Change.org, in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the singer took to social media to reveal that her Nov. 24 American Music Awards performance celebrating her Artist of the Decade honor and an upcoming Netflix documentary on her recent career "are a question mark."

She wrote, "I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.”

There have been several question marks left dangling since Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group four months ago, and with it Swift’s six-album catalog, which Swift roundly condemned on social media. One of the largest question marks is whether all of this be patched up.

Braun and Borchetta have yet to respond on the latest escalation.

Read the Change.org petition here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.