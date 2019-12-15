Taylor Swift to Headline Glastonbury Music Festival

The singer joins Paul McCartney in the top slot of this year's Glastonbury lineup.

Taylor Swift has at least one major festival booking on her calendar for 2020 -- and it just so happens to be the U.K.'s biggest music event this coming June.

On Sunday, Swift shared the news that she'll be headlining the Glastonbury Music Festival, and on its 50th anniversary, to boot. She's set to kick off her Lover Fest tour on June 20 in Belgium, so it appears she'll be making a northern detour to play the storied five-day fest, which will take place June 24-28.

Swift kept it simple for the announcement: she shared the front page of the Glastonbury Free Press with her news plastered across it, along with her "ecstatic" reaction on Instagram.

Swift joins Paul McCartney in the top slot of this year's Glastonbury lineup, which brought Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, the Killers, the Cure and Janet Jackson to Somerset's Worthy Farm as headliners in 2019.

It's been a huge week for Swift, who not only turned 30 on Dec. 13, but was named Billboard's Woman of the Decade at the 2019 Women in Music Awards on Dec. 12.

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”



Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.