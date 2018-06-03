Taylor Swift Helps Launch Pride Month With Heartfelt Speech at Chicago Concert

The singer gave an emotional speech during her second sold-out concert at Chicago's Soldier Field Saturday night.

Taylor Swift helped launch Pride Month in June by giving an emotional speech during her second sold-out concert at Chicago's Soldier Field Saturday night.

Before performing her new song "Delicate," the 28-year-old pop star shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” Swift told her thousands of fans in attendance.

“This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify,” she continued.

“This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go. I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet ... and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel,” Swift added.

“When it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with ... it’s all just really, really delicate."

Swift's Reputation tour continues June 8 with a two-night stand at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, U.K. She will return to North America later this month.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.com.