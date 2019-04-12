Taylor Swift Teases New Music in Website Countdown

The singer surprised her fans Friday night by starting a countdown for April 26.

In the midst of rabid speculation about when she will release new music, Taylor Swift has updated her website and Instagram, with all signs pointing to April 26.

TaylorSwift.com now features a countdown clock, with just under 13 days remaining until... something. (An album? A single? We'll have to wait and see.) Meanwhile, Swift's Instagram bio has been updated to read "4.26." Given that the clock counts down to midnight on Thursday night April 25, it's looking like a New Music Friday release.

Back in late February, fans started theorizing, based on Swift's Instagram Feb. 24 post, that the superstar's seventh album was on the way. The Swifties noticed that there were exactly seven palm tree emojis in Swift's caption, meaning that TS7 was imminent. They also pointed out that there were 61 stars in the photo -- and as it turns out, there are exactly 61 days between Feb. 24, when the original Instagram photo was posted, and April 26, the teased date.

After winning the tour of the year award during the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Swift addressed the theories that she was going to be releasing new music soon and thanked her fans for being so attentive. "I love your passion. I love your attention to detail. I love how much you care," she said, before adding, "When there's new music, you'll be the first to know."

Swift's last album was her sixth project, Reputation, which was released in November 2017 and launched with 1.2 million copies sold in its first week. In March 2018, the album became her sixth to sell more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

