Taylor Swift Invites 2,000 Foster Families to Final 'Reputation' Tour Dress Rehearsal

7:31 AM PDT 5/7/2018 by Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, Billboard

C Flanigan/Getty Images
Taylor Swift in San Jose 2017

The singer stayed for almost four hours after a nearly two-hour performance to take pics and eat pizza with her fans

In addition to paying a surprise visit to a burn victim fan in the hospital Saturday (May 5,) Taylor Swift continued to express her good will later that evening as she prepares to kick off her tour. The singer graciously invited over 2,000 foster families from Glendale, Ariz., to watch her final Reputation Stadium Tour dress rehearsal before the outing kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8. After a nearly two-hour performance, Swift stayed for almost four hours after to take pics with the families, eat pizza and meet her fans.

“U didn’t need to visit the hospital, to give anybody free tickets that night, to feed us pizza, and to stay 3 hours later just to take pics with everyone…but you did!” A concertgoer wrote on Twitter. “Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows.”

Check out a few of the pics below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

comments powered by Disqus