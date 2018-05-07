Taylor Swift Invites 2,000 Foster Families to Final 'Reputation' Tour Dress Rehearsal

The singer stayed for almost four hours after a nearly two-hour performance to take pics and eat pizza with her fans

In addition to paying a surprise visit to a burn victim fan in the hospital Saturday (May 5,) Taylor Swift continued to express her good will later that evening as she prepares to kick off her tour. The singer graciously invited over 2,000 foster families from Glendale, Ariz., to watch her final Reputation Stadium Tour dress rehearsal before the outing kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8. After a nearly two-hour performance, Swift stayed for almost four hours after to take pics with the families, eat pizza and meet her fans.

“U didn’t need to visit the hospital, to give anybody free tickets that night, to feed us pizza, and to stay 3 hours later just to take pics with everyone…but you did!” A concertgoer wrote on Twitter. “Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows.”

Check out a few of the pics below.

Thanx 2 @taylorswift + crew for a sneak peak of a #reputationstadiumtour It’s going to be incredible! U didn’t need to visit the hospital, to give anybody free tickets that night, to feed us pizza, and to stay 3 hours later just to take pics with everyone....but you did! pic.twitter.com/D5v0Uk0fzZ — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

I have to say too that @taylorswift13 not only sang for two hours but tried to give every single person hugs with big smiles. Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows. #reputationtour — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.