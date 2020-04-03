Taylor Swift Launches Home DJ Series on Sirius XM

Music stars picking songs for stay-at-home fans include Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and Sia.

A self-isolating Taylor Swift is bringing her favorite hit songs to fellow stay-at-home listeners on SiriusXM by helping to launch a home DJ series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The satellite radio series, launching today, will see Swift and fellow music stars in self-isolation like Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Sia, 5SOS, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and Pete Wentz also virtually spin discs as part of the SiriusXM Hits 1 series.

The star artists, led by Swift, will play the most requested hits and their favorite music, while offering commentary and banter to connect with fans across North America.

"We love to connect fans with their favorite artists, and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained," Scott Greenstein, president and chief content Officer at SiriusXM said in a statement.

SiriusXM Hits 1 plays hit songs by many of the artists taking part in the home DJ series.