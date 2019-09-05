Taylor Swift Leads Hot 100 Songwriters and Producers Charts After 'Lover' Release

The singer follows Finneas O'Connell as the only act to lead both rankings simultaneously.

Taylor Swift leads Billboard's Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, the former for a second week and the latter for the first time, thanks to an explosive week on the Billboard Hot 100 following the arrival of her new album Lover.

She rules both charts concurrently, as she charts 18 Hot 100 entries (the entirety of Lover) that she either wrote or co-wrote and co-produced.

Here's a look at all the songs Swift wrote on the latest Hot 100, with additional co-songwriters in parentheses:

Rank, Title (songwriters in addition to Swift)

No. 4, "You Need to Calm Down" (Joel Little)

No. 10, "Lover"

No. 11, "ME!" (Little, Brendon Urie)

No. 23, "The Man" (Little)

No. 28, "I Forgot That You Existed" (Louis Bell, Frank Dukes)

No. 29, "Cruel Summer" (Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent)

No. 38, "The Archer" (Antonoff)

No. 45, "Paper Rings" (Antonoff)

No. 49, "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" (Little)

No. 51, "I Think He Knows" (Antonoff)

No. 57, "Cornelia Street"

No. 62, "London Boy" (Antonoff, Cautious Clay, Mark Anthony Spears)

No. 63, "Soon You'll Get Better" (Antonoff)

No. 67, "Death by a Thousand Cuts" (Antonoff)

No. 75, "Afterglow" (Bell, Dukes)

No. 77, "False God" (Antonoff)

No. 89, "Daylight"

No. 92, "It's Nice to Have a Friend" (Bell, Dukes)

As for production, Swift co-produced the songs listed above at Nos. 4, 11, 23 and 49 with Little; Nos. 10, 29, 38, 45, 51, 57, 63, 67, 77 and 89 with Antonoff; No. 62 with Antonoff and Sounwave; and Nos. 28, 75 and 92 with Bell and Dukes.

Swift logs her second straight week atop the Songwriters tally, becoming the third artist to log multiple weeks at No. 1 (dating to the list's mid-June launch), after Finneas O'Connell (nine total weeks on top) and Billie Eilish (three).

Swift also becomes just the third artist to pace the Producers ranking, after Lover collaborator Bell and O'Connell. Bell led for nine consecutive weeks and dips to No. 3 on the latest list, behind Swift and Antonoff.

O'Connell is the only other act to top both the Songwriters and Producers charts concurrently, as he achieved the feat in back-to-back-to-back weeks in June.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding "Hot"-named genre charts. As with Billboard's yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

Among other moves, Lizzo and Ricky Reed debut on Hot 100 Songwriters at No. 7, thanks to a trio of entries on the Hot 100: "Truth Hurts" (co-written with Steven Cheung and Jesse Saint John) logs its first week at No. 1; "Good as Hell" (written by Lizzo and Reed only) debuts at No. 52; and "Juice" (co-written with Theron Thomas) re-enters at No. 82.

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.