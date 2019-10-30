American Music Awards: Taylor Swift to Receive Artist of the Decade Award

The singer has won more AMAs than any other artist over the past 10 years, while she holds the record for the most wins by a female performer in history.

Taylor Swift will be honored as the artist of the decade at the 2019 American Music Awards.

In addition to accepting the award, the global superstar will also deliver a performance to celebrate the biggest hits of her 13-year career.

Swift has won more AMAs than any other artist in this decade. Michael Jackson currently holds the record for most AMAs with 24 wins. She has also earned the most AMAs of any female artist in history with 23 wins under her belt. The performer was previously awarded the Dick Clark Award for Excellence in 2014, while she has won artist of the year four times.

The singer is also nominated in five categories at the 2019 awards show, including artist of the year, favorite pop/rock female artist and favorite adult contemporary artist. Her hit "You Need to Calm Down" is up for favorite music video, while her latest album Lover is nominated in the favorite pop/rock album category.

"Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular," Dick Clark Productions' executive vp, programming and development Mark Bacco said in a statement. "We're thrilled to honor her as our artist of the decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"

To mark the end of the decade, the 2019 AMAs will celebrate the past 10 years with some of the most memorable moments in music and live performances from big names in the industry.

Post Malone is the most nominated performer of the night with seven total nods, while Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations. Swift and Lil Nas X are tied with five nods each, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai are each up for four awards.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.