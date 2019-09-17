Taylor Swift to Perform First Concert at New L.A. Stadium
The superstar singer-songwriter announced a number of music festival and international dates, including Lover Fest West at the new SoFi home of the Chargers and Rams, on Tuesday.
Taylor Swift will make history as the first woman to perform the opening concert at an NFL stadium.
The singer announced U.S. festival dates for Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East on Tuesday. The first festival will be held July 25 and July 26, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The music event will mark the opening of the NFL stadium, which is set to be the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Located at Hollywood Park, the 298-acre sports and entertainment venue is being developed by Rams owner and chairman Stanley Kroenke.
Lover Fest East will take place the following weekend, July 31 and Aug. 1, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Both legs of the music festival will be produced by Taylor Swift Touring and will be promoted by the Messina Touring Group.
Those who are already registered as Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans on Ticketmaster have the opportunity to RSVP for preferred presale access. General tickets will go on sale Oct. 14, while fans can register to become Verified Fans on Sept. 19. Tickets for each day of the festivals will be sold separately.
Swift also announced a number of international concert dates in 2020. See all of her announced shows below.
June 20: Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Boutique
June 24: Berlin, Germany – The Waldbühne
June 26: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sommertid
July 1: Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
July 3: Gdynia, Poland – Open'er Festival
July 5: Nîmes, France – Festival de Nîmes
July 9: Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive
July 8: Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque
July 25: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 31: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 1: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
The concerts will promote Swift's seventh studio album, Lover, which was released in August.