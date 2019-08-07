Taylor Swift Set to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

The performance will mark Swift's first appearance at the awards show since 2015.

Taylor Swift will take the stage to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The event will mark the singer's first major televised performance following the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, which comes out Aug. 23. She has already released the singles "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie and "You Need to Calm Down" from the album, as well as the promotional single "The Archer."

The performance will mark Swift's first time back on the VMAs stage since her 2015 performance of "Bad Blood." She was notably absent from the majority of awards shows while promoting her 2017 album Reputation.

The singer is currently tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated performer of the night. Swift is up for 10 awards, including video of the year, song of the year and video for good.

Swift's 10 nominations tie with the number for the 2015 ceremony, for which she earned the same number of nods. The music video for "You Need to Calm Down" earned seven nods; it is her second most nominated song followed by "Bad Blood," which received eight nods.

She has collected seven MTV VMAs throughout her career, including three best female video awards for "You Belong With Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Blank Space"; two best collaboration awards for "Bad Blood" and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"; and one video of the year award for "Bad Blood."

The 2019 MTV VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will serve as the host of the ceremony, which will be broadcast on MTV beginning at 8 p.m. ET.