Taylor Swift Performs Surprise Set at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe

The 'Reputation' singer started her music career at the Tennessee club.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Nashville's intimate Bluebird Cafe on March 31) performing for about 40 fans at the same club where she started her musical career.

Swift, who was invited by the evening's headliner, country songwriter Craig Wiseman, performed acoustic versions of such hits as “Shake It Off” and “Love Story,” and paid tribute to the well-known Nashville venue.

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe," the 28-year-old singer said, according to the Tennessean. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."

Swift's performance was reportedly filmed for a documentary in honor of the Bluebird Cafe's 35th anniversary. Among those in the crowd was Big Machine chief Scott Borchetta, who discovered Swift when she was 14.

During the show, Wiseman shared a comical story about Swift taking shots of Fireball whiskey during his CMT afterparty. He then pulled out a bottle of Fireball and the two indulged in a shot together, the Tennessean reports.

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Taylor at the Bluebird Cafe



2004 vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/GIx7iuyKm2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 1, 2018

Well. Just saw Taylor Swift at the Bluebird Cafe with about 50 other people. She is very talented. — Amanda Holpuch (@holpuch) April 1, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.