Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Woman of the Decade Honor at Billboard's Women in Music

Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj and Brandi Carlile will also be honored at the Dec. 12 gathering.

Taylor Swift will become the first-ever recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award.

Swift will be honored at the 2019 Women in Music Event on Dec. 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Billboard will give the honor to the Lover star, who is deemed "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s." Swift has landed countless professional achievements, including five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, three worldwide stadium tours and two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards. The singer-songwriter is also being honored for her commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programs, cancer research, disaster relief and the Time's Up initiative.

The 14th annual event will also honor a number of other high-profile female artists, such as Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, with others to be announced soon.

Morissette is 2019's Icon Award recipient for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold to date. Minaj will take home the Game Changer award after becoming the first woman to notch 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following a year of high-profile festival appearances and multiple Grammy wins, as well as her longstanding advocacy for humanitarian efforts and LGBTQ visibility, Carlile will receive the Trailblazer award. For leading Roc Nation in a successful 2019 with accomplishments in the world of music, sports, tech, and gaming, Perez is Billboard's Executive of the Year.

Last year's Rising Star honoree, Hayley Kiyoko, will host the YouTube Music presented show highlighting the most powerful female artists and executives in the industry; other sponsors include American Express, Bumble Bizz, FIJI Water, Honda, JNSQ Wines, Live Nation / Women Nation and PATRÓN Tequila.

The Women in Music event and red carpet preshow will stream live from the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 12 at YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 9 p.m. ET.

