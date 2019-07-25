Taylor Swift to Receive Inaugural Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

The pop star has used her platform repeatedly to spark positive change, including increased voter registration and support for the LGBTQ community.

Taylor Swift is the only one of her, and is being celebrated as such with an inaugural honor.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the 2019 Teen Choice Awards' first-ever Icon Award on Aug. 11.

Swift, who has sold more than 50 million albums, will be honored for her success as a pop culture icon. Alongside selling out stadiums globally and creating chart-topping hits, the artist has often used her platform to motivate and incite change.

Last year, the pop star’s endorsement of Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper sparked a massive spike in voter registration. This May, Swift shared a letter across her social accounts addressing Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, pressing him to increase protections for the LGBTQ community and to support the Equality Act.

Swift will be joined by fellow artists at the awards ceremony, such as Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK, all of whom are nominated for multiple awards in the music categories. The Jonas Brothers will also be honored with the Decade Award.

Fans can vote for their favorites at TeenChoice.VoteNow.tv or on Twitter.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are produced by Bob Bain Productions and Fox Alternative Entertainment, and Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.

For the first time in history, the ceremony will air a two-hour live event from Hermosa Beach.