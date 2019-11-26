MUSIC

Taylor Swift Releases AMAs-Inspired "First Dance" Remix of "Lover"

8:51 AM PST 11/26/2019 by Billboard Staff

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift performing on the 2019 American Music Awards

The new version of the title track from her latest album features lush orchestral arrangements based on the awards show performance.

Here comes the "Lover" mix you can slow dance to.

Taylor Swift released a new "First Dance" cut of her Lover title track featuring lush orchestral arrangements based on her 2019 AMAs performance.   

Swift gave her latest release a push with a social media post.  

Swift has given a lot of love to "Lover" remixes.

Earlier this month, she dropped a remix featuring Shawn Mendes, and last Friday (Nov. 22), the pair unveiled their warm holiday lyric video for the tune.

Stream the new "First Dance" remix below.

