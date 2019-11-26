Taylor Swift Releases AMAs-Inspired "First Dance" Remix of "Lover"

Taylor Swift performing on the 2019 American Music Awards

The new version of the title track from her latest album features lush orchestral arrangements based on the awards show performance.

Here comes the "Lover" mix you can slow dance to.

Taylor Swift released a new "First Dance" cut of her Lover title track featuring lush orchestral arrangements based on her 2019 AMAs performance.

Swift gave her latest release a push with a social media post.

So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix - based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance! https://t.co/EnaBoNK2OT pic.twitter.com/9avGusDmy0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 26, 2019

Swift has given a lot of love to "Lover" remixes.

Earlier this month, she dropped a remix featuring Shawn Mendes, and last Friday (Nov. 22), the pair unveiled their warm holiday lyric video for the tune.

Stream the new "First Dance" remix below.

This story first appeared on billboard.com