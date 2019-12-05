Taylor Swift Releases Holiday Song "Christmas Tree Farm"

The singer also debuted the music video for the song, created using Swift's personal home videos from her childhood.

Taylor Swift is spreading the holiday cheer after releasing a new Christmas song, "Christmas Tree Farm," Thursday night.

In the new holiday tune, Swift reflects about spending Christmas in her childhood home in Reading, Pennsylvania. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights," Swift sings in the song that honors a love that reminds her of home and the holiday memories she made there. "Just being in your arms takes me back to that little farm," she sings.

Throughout the music video, which was created from a compilation of Swift's home videos, fans can see Swift's varied childhood years during Christmas. Footage shown includes: Swift as toddler playing near the Christmas tree while her mother watched; building a snowman outside; writing a letter to Santa and even being gifted a guitar at a young age.

The singer-songwriter teased the news of the surprise song on her social media channels and on Good Morning America early Thursday, with a comical video involving her cats. "Hey, I know this pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song," the singer, donning a Christmas sweater, said. "I feel like it's weird to just, like, wait a year to put it out? I don't know what to do. I don't have anyone to ask right now except for..." Swift continued before turning the camera onto her cat. "Meredith, should I put out a Christmas song, like, now?" She asked, before receiving a blank stare from her cat. "K, that's hard to tell," she quipped.

Swift then jokingly asked her other cats, Benjamin and Olivia, the same question as they also stared at her.

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

When discussing the news, GMA anchor Lara Spencer revealed that Swift wrote the song over the weekend, turning it around in "record time." Swift will also debut the music video for "Christmas Tree Farm" on GMA Friday morning.

The new song arrives amid news that Swift will open the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 with her Netflix original documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.

The film, directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson, is described as a "raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time." Throughout the documentary, viewers will get an inside look at Swift's "transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."