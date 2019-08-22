Taylor Swift Releases "Lover" Music Video

The romantic ballad is the third single and title track off of the superstar singer-songwriter's seventh studio album.

Taylor Swift released the music video for the title track off of her upcoming album Lover on Thursday.

The romantic ballad features a booming snare drum and piano as she sings to her lover. The song opens with Swift singing about her and her partner leaving the Christmas lights up into January, followed by the line, "Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?"

Swift continues to declare her love with lines including, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want them all" and "All's well that ends well to end up with you."

The singer released the song on Aug. 16 with a lyric video that features short clips from home videos. Before the release of the song and lyric video, Swift teased on Twitter that the music video would drop after a "very exciting YouTube Live situation."

"Lover" is the third song off of Swift's seventh studio album to have a music video. Swift first released the single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie in April. The upbeat song was accompanied by a colorful music video that featured a number of hints about the album.

The anti-hate anthem "You Need to Calm Down" is the second single. The music video, which was released in June, features a star-studded cast including Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul Charles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ciara, Katy Perry and the cast of Queer Eye.

Swift later released the promotional track "The Archer" in July ahead of the album's Aug. 23 release date.

Watch the music video for "Lover" below.