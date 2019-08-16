Taylor Swift Releases 'Lover' Title Track

The music video for the ballad off of her seventh studio album is set to be released next week.

After much anticipation, Taylor Swift has finally released her new album's title track. The singer unleashed "Lover" at midnight Thursday night (Aug. 15) and also revealed that fans can expect the song's music video to arrive next week.

The track is an old-school ballad with a booming snare, keys and a wholesome '60s vibe. Swift opens the song, "We can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January. This is our place, we made the rules."

Lover, Swift's seventh studio album, will be released on Aug. 23. Swift will celebrate the release with a Town Hall special on SiriusXM — including stripped-down performances of some of its songs as well as a Q-and-A session — the same day as the release at 5 p.m. EST. The "Lover" music video will be released on Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. EST via YouTube Live.

In the meantime, listen to "Lover" and check out Swift's message to fans about its release below.

New song “Lover” is out tonight at midnight eastern! The music video will premiere after a very exciting @YouTube Live situation on August 22 at 5pm eastern! pic.twitter.com/QynoYgkqQ7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2019

