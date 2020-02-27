Taylor Swift Releases "The Man" Music Video

The song is the fourth single off of her 2019 album 'Lover,' following by "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."

Taylor Swift wonders what her life would be like if she was the opposite gender in the music video for her latest single "The Man."

The video, which premiered on Thursday morning, is the fourth single off her 2019 album Lover.

Throughout the song, Swift calls out double standards she has experienced during her life in the public eye. At one point, she references Leonardo DiCaprio and how he is regularly praised for dating a number of women. "What I was wearing, if I was rude/ Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves/ And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play/ I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez," sings Swift, who has been criticized in the past over her dating life.

Swift directed the music video herself. She previously co-directed a number of her music videos including "Mine," "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."

The singer released an animated lyric video for the song earlier in February, while she announced the official music video on Tuesday. She later shared a preview of the video on social media on Wednesday, which featured a man standing in a corporate office as he stares out a window.

Oh man...music video tomorrow at 7 A.M. EST! And I’m going to be chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video on YouTube starting an hour before at 6 A.M. EST pic.twitter.com/OJmaYDbsOo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2020

Before the music video's release, Swift answered questions and spoke about the video in a YouTube Q&A session.

"The Man" follows Lover's debut single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, which was released in April. The upbeat song was accompanied by a colorful music video that featured a number of hints about the then-unreleased album.

The album's second single was the anti-hate anthem "You Need to Calm Down." The music video was released in June and features a star-studded cast including Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul Charles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ciara, Adam Lambert, Katy Perry and the cast of Queer Eye.

The romantic ballad "Lover" was the third single off of the album. The music video chronicles a love story between Swift and dancer-musician Christian Owens. The video narrates the couple's life at home as Swift serenades her "lover" with the song while playing her guitar.

"The Man" music video follows the debut of Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana in late January, which gives a glimpse of the writing process behind the song.

Watch the full music video below.