Taylor Swift Releases New Album 'Folklore,' Debuts Music Video for "Cardigan" Single

Taylor Swift isn't letting the novel coronavirus pandemic keep her from releasing new music.

After making a surprise announcement Thursday morning, the singer officially released her eighth studio album titled Folklore, along with a music video for her new single "Cardigan."

Folklore marks Swift's quickest turnaround album and the first time she's dropped a full album with no anticipatory Easter eggs. The album marks Swift's first since her recent album Lover released in Aug. 2019. Of the 16-track album, Swift revealed that she created it while in quarantine amid the pandemic.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," she wrote on Instagram. "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore." Swift also said she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into" each song.

In the music video for "Cardigan," Swift is first shown playing a piano inside a cozy cabin. She then discovers the magical forces inside her piano and steps inside to find herself transported to an enchanted forest. Later, she falls into another world surrounded by an ocean. Clinging to her piano, the singer returns to the cabin.

The video ends with a list of credits of those who worked on the video, with the singer thanking the onset medics and personnel who help her and her crew film safely amid the pandemic.

On Folklore, Swift worked with producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs on the album, as well as Bon Iver, who co-wrote and sings on one of the tracks. William Bowery co-wrote two songs. Swift's frequent collaborator producer/songwriter/singer Jack Antonoff, also joined forced with the singer once again for the new album.

Folklore comes a couple months after the singer surprised fans with a concert special called Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert in May. The show marked her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folklore also arrives the same week that Swift's Lover Fest tour was expected to kick off with just two stops in NFL stadiums. The singer's two events were titled Lover Fest East (set to take place in Foxborough, Mass.) and Lover Fest West (in Los Angeles). Swift's L.A. festival would have taken place at SoFi Stadium — set to be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams — making Swift the first artist to perform a concert at the new L.A. stadium.

Watch the video for "Cardigan" below.