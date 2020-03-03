Taylor Swift Sends Heartfelt Message to Nashville Tornado Victims

Two tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning. As of press time, officials reported 25 people dead as a result of the storms.

Taylor Swift took to social media Tuesday afternoon to send prayers to those affected by the Nashville tornadoes that ripped through the town earlier in the day.

"My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados," the singer-songwriter wrote on both Twitter and her Instagram story. "Sending you my love and prayers."

Swift — who spent her teens in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville — is one of several stars who sent prayers to the Nashville residents who were impacted by the tornadoes, including Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton and Dierks Bentley, the latter of whom declared on Twitter, "No one comes together as a city like Nashville does." Before Carrie Underwood sent her love on social media, she talked about the tragedy on the Today show but confirmed that her husband, Mike Fisher, and two sons are safe.

See Swift's heartfelt message below.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

