Taylor Swift to Headline Amazon Prime Day Concert

Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. will also perform at the event later this month.

Amazon Music announced on Thursday that Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's Prime Day concert on July 10.

Swift will be joined by other top-charting artists including Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G during the concert. Jane Lynch will host the event, which will be available exclusively to Prime members and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Following the event, select performances from the concert will be available to watch on demand for a limited time on Prime Video.

The live stream will give at home audiences in over 200 countries the opportunity to watch the concert from a front row perspective.

"We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe," said Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom in a statement. "Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event."

Swift is currently promoting her upcoming seventh studio album Lover, which will be released on Aug. 23. She is expected to perform the first two singles off of the album, "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down," as well as her hits from past albums.

The event will take place before Prime Day, which will run from July 15-16. Prime Day offers members the best shopping and entertainment deals on the website, which will be available for 48 hours.