Taylor Swift Signs Global Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Group now serves as the pop superstar's exclusive worldwide recorded music partner and UMG’s Republic Records serves as her U.S. label partner.

Taylor Swift has switched music publishers, signing an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) after being with Sony/ATV since she first came to Nashville.

The agreement, which was announced Thursday and will take effect immediately, strengthens Swift's partnership with the Universal Music family. Universal Music Group serves as Swift’s exclusive worldwide recorded music partner and UMG’s Republic Records serves as her U.S. label partner.

"I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," Swift said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."

Swift also spoke about Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville CEO and chairman Troy Tomlinson's involvement in the deal after a years-long relationship. "Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters," the pop star continued. "It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting."

Swift — a 10-time Grammy winner who has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the Hal David Starlight Award — recently let viewers in on her songwriting process in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, directed by Lana Wilson. Swift has penned dozens of hits, including Billboard No. 1s such as "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Look What You Made Me Do," among others.

"I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14-years-old, and she still amazes me daily. The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration," Tomlinson said in a statement of his own. "I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs."

Added Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG: "We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe."

Swift was previously signed to Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records, where she recorded six studio albums, ending with 2017's Reputation. After parting ways and moving to Republic, Swift and Borchetta engaged in a public feud, also involving Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, after Borchetta sold Swift's entire music catalog to Braun.

Following last year's release of Swift's latest album, Lover — her first LP with Republic — the pop superstar became the first female artist in history to have six albums sell more than 500,000 copies in a single week. Lover was the only album to sell 1 million in U.S. pure album sales, in addition to being the top-selling album of 2019.