iHeart Radio Music Awards: Taylor Swift Addresses Critics, New Music Theories During Acceptance Speech

"It really did wonders for my self-esteem," the singer said of the critics while accepting the tour of the year award for her Reputation stadium tour, which sold over 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossed $345.7 million.

Taylor Swift was awarded tour of the year during Thursday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, in recognition of her Reputation stadium tour that ran the second half of 2018 and included dates in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The tour sold over 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossed $345.7 million, making it the highest selling U.S. tour by any artist.

Accepting the award, Swift was quick to address the critics who predicted she would have a "flopped tour."

"It really did wonders for my self-esteem," the singer said, adding that it was "great to hear" that she would be playing at "nearly empty stadiums" according to the critics.

With a successful tour, the singer mentioned the variables that were unknown in the lead up to her tour. "I've learned a lot — life is really unpredictable. People can make forecasts and predictions, but they may not come true if there's an unforeseeable factor involved. And in this case, that factor was my fans. I honestly owe everything in my life to you," Swift said, thanking her fans for attending her show or even watching it television.

Swift's appearance at the ceremony further spurred speculation among her fans believing that her recent public appearances — Swift graced the cover of Elle magazine earlier this month — meant that new music was on the way. Addressing the fan theories, Swift thanked her fans again for their attention to detail. "I love your passion. I love your attention to detail. I love how much you care," she said, before adding, "When there's new music, you'll be the first to know."

The singer previously teased new music while accepting the award for favorite pop/rock album at the American Music Awards, after revealing that she's "excited about the next chapter," causing speculation that she was hinting at new music on the way.

Swift's Reputation stadium tour is available to stream on Netflix, with the singer having announced the exclusive concert in December.

The evening was hosted by rapper T-Pain and featured performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and other artists.