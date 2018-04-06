Taylor Swift Thanked by RAINN for Donation During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The donation comes months after a jury ruled in the 28-year-old singer-songwriter's favor when she took radio host David Mueller to trial for alleged assault and battery.

Following her support for March for Our Lives, Taylor Swift has made another donation to a noble cause. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Swift donated to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) to benefit the cause.

The organization thanked Swift with a tweet on Thursday (April 5) for her contribution and for standing with survivors.

People shared Swift’s statement following the trial, which indicated her commitment to standing up for sexual assault survivors. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves,” she said in the statement.

Shortly after the trial, Swift also donated to the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization that supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, founded by Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

In 2017, Swift was honored as a Time Person of the Year for her bravery, among other champions of the #MeToo movement.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.