VMAs: Taylor Swift Shines in Versace (Again)

The singer stepped out in a Versace blazer at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Stylist Joseph Cassell has answered fans' calls for client Taylor Swift to wear more Versace. The singer added some flair to her "Cruel Summer" with a vibrant Versace ensemble at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Swift, whose seventh album Lover debuted on Friday, walked the red carpet in an embellished blazer with strong shoulders over a blingy pink bodysuit with thigh-high black suede Louboutin boots and green hoop earrings. The colorful pattern with a gold buckle print is reminiscent of the hibiscus print Versace romper that she donned for the Teen Choice Awards this month. She previously wore Versace to the 2016 Grammys (a coral and pink bandeau and skirt) and the 2019 Golden Globes (her slinky black "mermaid" gown).

During her performance of "You Need to Calm Down" at the VMAs, Swift sported a gold bustier top with sparkling indigo shorts and gold Louboutin boots. She added the matching indigo blazer with strong shoulders and bedazzled lapels while singing "Lover" on her pink guitar.

Last week Swift dropped a limited edition clothing and accessories collection with friend Stella McCartney, who is name-dropped in her new song "London Boy." The line of hats, hoodies, bombers, water bottles and tees includes new song lyrics ("Summer's a knife") and pictures of Swift's new kitten Benjamin Button. Thus it would have been natural for Swift to wear a look from the British designer to the VMAs just days after her album release.

The palette fits with her Lover era sense of style that has so far included rainbows, pastels, butterflies, sequins, dip-dyed hair and more.

She is set to perform on stage during the show — her first time attending since 2015. Swift has previously worn pieces by KaufmanFranco, Dolce & Gabbana, J. Mendel, Hervé Léger by Max Azria, Mary Katrantzou and Ashish to the VMAs.