Teen Choice Awards: 10 Most Memorable Fashion Looks

Taylor Swift, Zendaya and KJ Apa made the list.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards took place on the beach, where the awards’ signature surfboards were given out in the late afternoon sunshine. Young stars of Hollywood came out to walk the blue carpet in colorful numbers before the show kicked off, hosted by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and YouTube sensation David Dobrik.

Taylor Swift wowed in Versace, Zendaya rocked Jacquemus shorts and Jessica Alba donned floral Oscar De La Renta, as stars brought bright colors to the beach on Sunday.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, who is days away from releasing her latest album, Lover, showed affection to all the colors of the rainbow in an eye-catching Versace romper in the Italian fashion house’s vibrant hibiscus print, with a matching blazer. She added tangerine Kat Maconie shoes to her look and Misahara earrings with rings by Irene Neuwirth, VRAM and Emily P Wheeler. The 29-year-old singer, who received the inaugural Teen Icon Award, wore her hair big and her makeup bright.

Lucy Hale

Before she took on her co-hosting duties, Lucy Hale wore a red-and-black speckled Jean Paul Gaultier mini-dress, paired with black Andrea Wazen heels, Swarovski rings and earrings.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

The sisters, known as Chloe x Halle, walked the blue carpet as nominees for choice music web star. Chloe donned a black print Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit, while Halle, who is due to spend a lot more time under the sea in the near future thanks to her casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake, opted for a Jonathan Simkhai bodysuit in a lighter print with gold Zimmermann pants. Both outfits sported similar square-neck styles with bandeau-inspired details.

Zendaya

The 22-year-old actress pulled off an effortlessly chic look, wearing a Jacquemus bright yellow checkered top with oh-so-tiny green shorts and white Le Silla pointy heels, Bauble Bar earrings and a long fishtail braid down her back. The Euphoria star pulled off an effortless win, too, taking home choice summer movie actress for her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jessica Alba

The LA’s Finest actress, nominated for choice TV actress in action for her role on the show, wore a black floral print Oscar De La Renta dress with big teardrop Jennifer Meyer earrings. Plus, in the spirit of the Teen Choice Awards, Alba had her kids weigh in on her red carpet options during a fitting with stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union accepted her award for choice TV Actress in action, for LA’s Finest, in a lavender-colored Lanvin maxi dress, which featured gold shredding at the bottom, complemented with Yeprem jewelry.

Robert Downey Jr.

Clearly a favorite among the fans, Robert Downey Jr. accepted his choice action movie actor award, for Avengers: Endgame, surrounded by a group of mini Iron Men and Women, wearing a maroon and grey checkered Etro jacket and trousers, with a Comme Des Garçons Play small black heart purple T-shirt underneath and his signature shades in tow.

KJ Apa

Playing Riverdale’s Archie, KJ Apa almost matched the blue carpet in a wide-legged baby blue suit from Marni that brought out the red in his character’s trademark hair, paired with white sneakers and David Yurman jewelry.

Sarah Hyland

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who also performed during the ceremony, wore a cute light orange Teresa Helbig top and skirt with Loriblu heels, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and the most dazzling accessory of all — her new engagement ring from longtime boyfriend Wells Adams.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler, who's been a favorite at the awards over the past couple of years, looked breezy in a Chanel sky blue pantsuit with bright orange detailing on the sleeves, pockets and waist, complemented by a small black Chanel purse.