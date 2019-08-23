Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Album Features Idris Elba Cameo

The two also co-star in the upcoming movie musical 'Cats.'

DJ Big Driis the Londoner has become the latest high-profile collaborator to appear on a Taylor Swift album.

Driis, the DJ moniker for Idris Elba, appears on Swift's "London Boy" from her latest album Lover, released Thursday. Elba is Swift's co-star on the upcoming movie musical Cats, where she plays the feline Bombalurina and Idris plays Macavity.

The song, which many have interpreted to refer to Swift's British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, starts with Elba saying, "We can go driving in, on my scooter. Uh, you know, just riding in London.” The quote is from a 2017 Elba appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden where Elba described his ideal date.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Elba and The Late Late Show for comment.

In addition to Elba, Lover features artists Brendan Urie, the Dixie Chicks, St. Vincent, Joel Little, Frank Dukes, Louis Bell, Sounwave, Cautious Clay and Mark Anthony Spears.

