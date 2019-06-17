6 Blingy Accessories From Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' Music Video

From her $15,000 ring to a $82 pair of sunglasses, here are some of the accessories that the singer wore in her new video.

Taylor Swift continues to celebrate Pride Month and speak out against homophobia in her latest music video — featuring plenty of rainbow looks.

She started a petition to pass the Equality Act and, on Monday, released the video of her second single off her seventh album, Lover. The song, "You Need to Calm Down," touts self-expression, slams haters for "cop-out" Tweets and asks, "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?" The music video stars LGBTQ icons including Ellen DeGeneres, the Queer Eye cast, Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hayley Kiyoko, Todrick Hall and more in a trailer park community as the pals splash in a swimming pool, sunbathe and start a food fight.

In addition to the statement-making lyrics of acceptance, Swift doubles down on her colorful style with a hot pink fur coat, gold shorts and purple tie-front jacket (not to mention her turquoise hair with wild pink tips). The singer, who will release a collaboration with designer Stella McCartney this summer, also wears new album merch available on her website — including the "Calm Down" sleep mask ($15), yellow heart sunglasses ($20) and cat wristwatch ($35).

Here are six more decadent accessories the pop star sports in her new music video, "You Need to Calm Down."

1. Love Heart Hoop Earrings

Swift dons heart-shaped hoops from Anabela Chan, featuring lab-grown pink, canary and white diamonds. The pair was made exclusively for the singer and is now available online ($2,370).

2. Pale Rose Cinderella Ring

Also from Anabela Chan (a jeweler loved by Lady Gaga, too), this cocktail ring showcases a princess-cut, lab-grown 18-carat sapphire. The rosey pink ring is made of 18-karat rose gold and white gold, set with white diamonds and pink sapphires ($1,492).

3. Heart Ring

Le Vian Jewelry's heart ring ($15,295) makes an appearance in Swift's vibrant community. The 14-karat strawberry gold ring glistens with six carats of Mint Julep quartz, more than a carat of rubies, two carats of pink sapphires and more than a carat of diamonds.

4. Blue Nova Crystal Sunglasses

Her bold bedazzled sunglasses worn in the pool help protect Swift's eyes from any shade thrown her way. She dons the Blue Nova Crystal sunnies in gold ($82) from Rad + Refined.

5. 13 Necklace

The star reps her favorite number on her neck with a gold 13 pendant on a 14-karat gold chain by Established Jewelry ($1,485). Other brand fans include Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron.

6. Daisy Dreams Boots

Clothing label Irregular Choice sells Swift's unicorn platform boots, called Daisy Dreams ($205), with glitter, faux fur and a rainbow block heel.

