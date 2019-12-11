'Back to the Future' to Kick Off 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival

Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines and Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future'

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Bob Gale will be on hand for the 35th anniversary screening April 16.

A remastered 35th anniversary screening of Back to the Future, with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and screenwriter-producer Bob Gale set to attend, will kick off the 11th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, it was announced Wednesday.

The fan-friendly festival returns to Hollywood April 16-19 with the theme "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film."

Directed and co-written by Robert Zemeckis and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Universal Pictures' Back to the Future (1985) grossed $381 million in its original release ($911 million today) and spawned two sequels, theme park attractions and a stage musical that will debut in England in February. The screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre will mark the world premiere of a 4k remaster of the classic movie.

"Like virtually everyone else of my generation, I saw Back to the Future when it was released in 1985, and within an instant, the story, the characters, the music and the car, of course, became critical touchstones in my personal cinematic universe," Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and host of the festival, said in a statement.

"And those actors — Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Christopher Lloyd — forever carved themselves into an '80s-movie version of Mount Rushmore. Step aside John McClane; move over Ferris Bueller; Marty McFly — the brainchild of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale — is the definitive character of the decade."

Screenings and events during the TCM fest will be held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre, the Legion Theater at Hollywood Post 43 and other venues in addition to the TCL Chinese.