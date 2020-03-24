TCM Classic Film Festival to Hold "Special Home Edition" Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The TCM Film Festival was set to be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre as well as other venues in Hollywood.

The original event was set to take place from April 16-19 at multiple locations on Hollywood Boulevard.

Though the TCM Classic Film Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will still be able to watch this year's featured movies during quarantine. It was announced on Tuesday that a "Special Home Edition" of the fest will take place on the TCM network, with fans able to enjoy classic films from the comfort of their own homes.

TCM will air films that have been a part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, both from years past and slated for this year’s event. This special edition of the fest begins April 16 and will include TCM hosts, special guests and events to follow on-air and online.

Films that will be showcased include A Star Is Born (1954), Some Like It Hot (1959), The Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954), Network (1976) and Casablanca (1942), among many others. The full lineup can be found here.

TCM Classic Film Festival organizers previously announced in an email to ticket buyers on March 12 that "we have made the difficult decision to cancel" the April event and "all pass purchases will be refunded 100%."

"After talking to our festival partners, as well as the actors, directors and writers who had committed to attending, we didn't feel we could ask all of you — in good conscience — to come to Los Angeles for the festival," Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz said in a video explaining the decision.

This year's festival was set to be held from April 16-19 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard as well as the Legion Theater at Post 43. Pass prices for the fest had ranged from $349 to $2,449 with individual tickets from $20.

Over 300,000 people around the world have tested positive for coronavirus, with 40,000 of those people being in the United States. In response, a growing number of high profile events have been canceled or postponed, such as Coachella, SXSW, the Billboard Music Awards, the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.