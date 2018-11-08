Team Coco Launches 'Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend' Podcast

Podcast guests include Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell and Wanda Sykes.

Conan O'Brien is getting his very own podcast.

Team Coco will release episodes of the podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, every week for 36 weeks starting Nov. 19. The first episode will feature Will Ferrell, and subsequent guests include Kristen Bell, Bill Burr, Dax Shepard, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Wanda Sykes and fellow podcaster Marc Maron.

The podcast is framed as a way for O'Brien to make lasting friendships with his guests, stars he's interviewed on his TBS show, Conan. "Over the years and despite thousands of interviews, Conan has never made a real and lasting friendship with any of his celebrity guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Deeper, unboundedly playful, and free from FCC regulations, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend is a weekly opportunity for Conan to hang out with the people he enjoys most and perhaps find some real friendship along the way," reads the podcast's official description.

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend will debut on Earwolf, a comedy podcast network that features shows such as Comedy Bang! Bang!, How Did This Get Made? and Jonathan Van Ness' Getting Curious.

"After 25 years of extensive market research we have learned that people want to hear my voice without seeing my face. So rejoice, America,” O'Brien said.

The podcast launch comes several months after TBS announced that Conan would be shortened from an hour a night to a half-hour in 2019. The change coincided with an extended partnership with Team Coco to expand its touring efforts and digital presence.

O'Brien is currently on his comedy tour, Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-up and Investment Tips.