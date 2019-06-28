Ted Danson Talks 'The Good Place' Role, Celebrating His Career: "It's a Delicate Balancing Act"

"If you celebrate your career in the moment, then it feels like you're slowing down," Danson told the Comedy Actor Roundtable.

Ted Danson, who currently stars on Mike Schur's The Good Place with Kristen Bell shared his acting process with the Comedy Actor Roundtable, saying, "Nowadays, I try the words out, over and over and over again, and slowly, if the words are really well written words, which I've been blessed with, the words start to inform me. It becomes a dance."

As one of the Hollywood veterans on this season's roundtable, Danson passed on career advice saying, "Relax and enjoy it. This is an amazing ride." When it comes to being celebrated and celebrating his career Danson said, "I think it's a balancing act, because if you celebrate your career in the moment, then it feels like you're slowing down."

"You're always looking: 'What's next? What can I do better? One of these days, literally, I'm gonna be good,' that kind of thinking, as opposed to celebrating."

Danson has two career Emmys for Cheers and three Golden Globe Awards for Cheers and Something About Amelia. He has fourteen additional Emmy nominations and eight additional Globe nominations. He joined Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey, Don Cheadle, Henry Winkler and Timothy Simons for the Comedy Actor Roundtable. The full Roundtable airs Sunday, June 30 on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season Roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.