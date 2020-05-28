Ted Hope Exits Amazon Studios Post, Signs First-Look Deal

The veteran indie producer will step down as co-head of motion picture production.

Ted Hope will exit his post at Amazon Studios.

Hope will step down as the co-head of movies, and will sign a multi-year, first-look deal with the streamer. He will also consult on several movies planned for release in 2020 and produce select projects on the Studios’ upcoming development slate.

The move is said to be amiable and was of Hope's own choosing. The news was addressed by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in an internal memo to staff, where she wrote, "Ted approached me earlier this year and expressed his feelings about taking on a new challenge. Over the course of several months and many conversations I came to realize Ted is a producer through and through and that now is the right time for both him and the studio to make a change."

Hope came to Amazon in 2015 as the head of development, productions and acquisitions at the then fledgling tech-backed studio. He was elevated to the co-head of movies with Matt Newman after Jason Ropell stepped down as the head of Amazon Studios' film division in July 2018.

Julie Rapaport, who joined Amazon in September 2018 as a co-head of film, and Newman will now run the movies team, reporting to Salke.

Hope's pre-Amazon was spent as an indie film producer, working with directors like Ang Lee, Nicole Holofcener and Michel Gondry, with credits that include Eternal Sunshine and Friends with Money.

Read Salke's memo to staff below.

Hello Team –

I’m writing today to update you on some changes to the Movies team. Ted Hope will be transitioning from his co-head role and returning to his passion of producing. Ted approached me earlier this year and expressed his feelings about taking on a new challenge. Over the course of several months and many conversations I came to realize Ted is a producer through and through and that now is the right time for both him and the studio to make a change. I couldn’t be happier for Ted as he takes on this new adventure.

Beginning June 2nd, Ted will enter into a multi-year, first look deal with Amazon Studios. This will allow him to focus on the kind of critically acclaimed films he produced prior to joining Amazon and the prestige films he shepherded during his tenure here.

As many of you may know, Ted was hired to grow the movies team five years ago initially focusing on prestige films. His first production was Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Chi-Raq. What followed was a slate of daring, interesting and award-winning films including the Oscar-winners Manchester by the Sea and Cold War, The Handmaiden, Love & Friendship, Paterson, You Were Never Really Here, The Big Sick and this year’s Oscar-nominated Les Misérables.

Ted is a beloved and widely respected figure throughout the industry. We’re grateful to continue our partnership as he enters into this new chapter. Ted will consult on several movies planned for release in 2020 and he will produce select projects on the Studios’ upcoming development slate. Amazon Studios will always be a home for the best filmmakers in the business, and we consider Ted a member of this group. I’m thrilled that Ted will continue to be a vital part of the Amazon Studios family.

Moving forward, Matt Newman and Julie Rapaport will be Co-Heads of the Movies team, reporting to me. I know the group will be in good hands as they continue their collaborative leadership, and build upon on the great successes AOM has had just within the past year with films including Late Night, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Honey Boy, The Aeronauts and Troop Zero. Please join me in congratulating Matt and Julie on their expanded roles.

I’m so proud of everything the Movies team has accomplished and look forward to continued great work in the future.

And finally, please join me in congratulating Ted on his new venture and thanking him for all his incredible work in helping build Amazon Original Movies.

Jen

More to come.